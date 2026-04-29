Sewage overflow fears in Bengaluru's Horamavu as houses lack drainage connections

BENGALURU: With monsoon approaching, residents of Ashirwad Colony in Horamavu have raised concerns over lack of proper underground drainage connections for nearly 12 houses, affecting over 20 families and increasing the risk of sewage overflow during heavy rains.

Residents said underground drainage lines were laid in the locality nearly five years ago, but house connections were never provided. While homes and shops on the main road have been connected to drainage chambers, families living in the dead-end lane continue to depend on temporary pits to collect wastewater.

According to residents, these pits fill up within weeks and require regular cleaning. However, during the rainy season, the pits overflow faster as rainwater accumulates, causing sewage to flow back into bathrooms and toilets inside homes.

“We have been facing this issue for the last three to four years. Every monsoon, the situation worsens and sewage enters our washrooms. It becomes very difficult for families to stay inside the house,” said Ramanan Muniyasamy, a resident of Ashirwad Colony.

Ganesh Kumar, a social worker, said the temporary arrangement is costly and unsustainable. “The pits are cleared once every few months, but when the rains begin, it fills up quickly and overflows. There is no permanent solution, and we are forced to manage it on our own,” he said.