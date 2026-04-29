Three doctors arrested in Karnataka's Mandya district over illegal scans on pregnant minors; 12 FIRs filed

BENGALURU: Three doctors of private diagnostic centres were arrested in KR Pet taluk of Mandya district, based on 12 FIRs after Upa Lokayukta Justice B Veerappa summoned them in a suo motu complaint over conducting scans on pregnant minors without registering police complaints, as per the Pocso Act, and violating norms related to pregnant women.

Dr Divya Chethana of Chethana Maternity Centre, Dr Harshita YR of Navi Diagnostic Centre and Dr Harish of Kushal Diagnostic Centre were remanded in judicial custody. Dr Priyanka, doctor at a government hospital, is absconding, Justice B Veerappa told reporters on Tuesday.

Terming the acts of these doctors a heinous crime against society, Justice Veerappa said registration of 12 FIRs in KR Pet taluk alone is a cause for concern. An investigation is on into similar cases in six other taluks of Mandya district.

Acting on a tip-off that some private diagnostic centres and government hospital in KR Pet taluk were allegedly conducting sex determination tests leading to female foeticide, the Upa Lokayukta took up a suo motu case on April 16 against some officials of Nagamangala, Malavalli, Maddur, KR Pet, Pandavapura and Srirangapatna, and the Mandya District Health Officer (DHO).

The Upa Lokayukta summoned DHO K Mohan, Deputy Director of Women and Child Development Asha PS, District Child Protection Officer Rashmi, and directed them to visit diagnostic centres in Mandya district.

He issued a warrant to the Lokayukta police in Mandya, who with their counterparts in Mysuru, Chamarajanagar and Ramanagara, in coordination with the three officials, searched nine places in KR Pet taluk.