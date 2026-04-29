Trial and Trail: Amid safety concerns & rising temperatures, B'luru trekkers explore new terrains

The trail curves through a dense canopy, where sunlight filters in patches and the ground stays damp after a drizzle has just passed. The air is earthy, with silence only broken by the sound of shifting leaves and distant birds. In terrains like these, common in Karnataka, the line between a clear path and the wilderness can blur quickly.

As summer is on in full swing, trekking across the state is changing in terms of pattern, with heat and trail closures making traditional routes less appealing. In response, coastal landscapes like Gokarna, with their open horizons and gentler terrain, are emerging as a preferred alternative. “Gokarna is one of my go-to places during summer because it’s not just a regular trek. You get both beach views and trekking, together. Walking along the coastal trails during sunrise feels way more refreshing compared to typical hill treks,” says Divya Reddy, a trek lead.

When it comes to managing the heat, early starts and shorter routes have become common, particularly around the city. “I avoid daytime treks because the heat can be intense. Early mornings or sunrise treks work better,” shares Kshama M, a designer and marketeer, adding, “I find monsoon and winter treks far more enjoyable because of the weather and experience.”

For a lot of people, these routes feel easier to manage in the heat while still offering a complete trekking experience. The terrain, the timing and the pace change during summer. Karthik NR, a senior graphic designer and an avid trekker, shares his choice, although with caution, “I prefer Gokarna because it offers a unique mix of trekking and coastal beauty. However, summer trekking needs care – starting early in the morning, carrying more water, using sunscreen, wearing a cap and avoiding the afternoon heat.”