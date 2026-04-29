Trial and Trail: Amid safety concerns & rising temperatures, B'luru trekkers explore new terrains

The trail curves through a dense canopy, where sunlight filters in patches and the ground stays damp after a drizzle has just passed. The air is earthy, with silence only broken by the sound of shifting leaves and distant birds. In terrains like these, common in Karnataka, the line between a clear path and the wilderness can blur quickly.
As summer is on in full swing, trekking across the state is changing in terms of pattern, with heat and trail closures making traditional routes less appealing. In response, coastal landscapes like Gokarna, with their open horizons and gentler terrain, are emerging as a preferred alternative. “Gokarna is one of my go-to places during summer because it’s not just a regular trek. You get both beach views and trekking, together. Walking along the coastal trails during sunrise feels way more refreshing compared to typical hill treks,” says Divya Reddy, a trek lead.
When it comes to managing the heat, early starts and shorter routes have become common, particularly around the city. “I avoid daytime treks because the heat can be intense. Early mornings or sunrise treks work better,” shares Kshama M, a designer and marketeer, adding, “I find monsoon and winter treks far more enjoyable because of the weather and experience.”
For a lot of people, these routes feel easier to manage in the heat while still offering a complete trekking experience. The terrain, the timing and the pace change during summer. Karthik NR, a senior graphic designer and an avid trekker, shares his choice, although with caution, “I prefer Gokarna because it offers a unique mix of trekking and coastal beauty. However, summer trekking needs care – starting early in the morning, carrying more water, using sunscreen, wearing a cap and avoiding the afternoon heat.”
But even as trekking patterns adapt, safety concerns have come into sharp focus. Recent incidents of trekkers going missing in Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru, including a case that turned fatal, have raised questions about preparedness and the journey ahead. In response to the incidents, the Karnataka govt has introduced a comprehensive Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), which mandates prior registration, limits on the number of trekkers per day and fixed entry timings on several routes. It also requires trekkers to go with authorised guides, effectively restricting solo trekking. “Guide and registration are now compulsory in many places. Rules are stricter to keep trekkers safe,” Reddy says, as Kshama adds, “These rules likely come from repeated safety concerns so it is important that they are carried out smoothly.”
“If you are doing something on your own, you must have some idea about the route and locality,” says Clement Dominic, operations manager, Bangalore Mountaineering Club. He adds that conditions can complicate navigation, elaborating, “There are trails where figuring out routes becomes challenging, especially when there are fewer people. It’s always good to have someone local who knows the route.”
Trek leads say many incidents come down to avoidable mistakes, including a poor plan of action. Reddy says people go missing mostly because they leave the group or take the wrong route. Agreeing with her, Karthik stresses on discipline, adding, “Some try shortcuts or continue walking without informing others.” Risks are often underestimated in dense terrain. In their words, it is easy to underestimate how quickly one can lose track, especially in dense forest trails where paths aren’t clear, becoming even riskier if a trek stretches beyond sunset.
While these measures aim to improve safety, questions remain around how they will work on the ground. Implementation, especially in remote areas, could come with its own set of challenges. “Phones may not work effectively because of poor connectivity. There can be practical issues. If there aren’t enough people at the same time, trekkers may have to wait until a group is formed,” says Dominic, expressing hovering concern.