Where books live

If you own books, and find yourself with practical questions about how to look after them or build on what you have, Looking After Your Books by Francesca Galligan is a must read. Francesca is deputy head of Rare Books at one of the world’s great libraries, Bodleian Libraries, University of Oxford. This book will introduce you to collecting and buying books, and offer guidance on how to shelve, protect and keep track of them, how to mark your ownership, and how to pass them on.

Every bibliophile faces the challenge of storing books. For me, this issue has even led to marital tensions, as my wife has often warned of dire consequences when my books began encroaching on her wardrobe. The pace of my book acquisitions far exceeded our storage capacity at home and office, forcing me to reluctantly donate many to the nearby library every time we relocated. Now, my focus is on storing books, especially rare and collectible ones, in the best possible environment.

One of the first rules I learned was to protect the book’s spine, its structural backbone, by keeping it upright rather than lying flat. It’s crucial not to let books lean against each other or the sides of the shelves. Use bookends to fit them snugly, but not too tight – a good thumb-rule is to ensure you can slide an envelope between two books with ease. However, not all books can be stored upright. Large folio books, for example, should be stored horizontally, as their size and weight can cause the text block to separate from the spine if stored upright. If you are a comic book collector, then store the books upright in an archival safe comic box. Use cardboard backing and plastic protective covers which will help prevent bending and folding.

When shelf space is limited, I often resort to boxes. However, boxes can restrict airflow around the books and lead to moisture buildup. As a general rule, if using boxes, start by stacking books horizontally. This approach helps mitigate some of the risks associated with boxed storage. Practical book storage must address several concerns: space, climate control, and preservation. The Care of Fine Books by Jane Greenfield is an invaluable guide for preserving books of value. It covers techniques and materials used in bookbinding, alongside practical advice on handling and storage. Another excellent resource is the Library of Congress publication’s Book Binding and the Conservation of Books by Matt Roberts and Don Etherington, which provides comprehensive descriptions of bookbinding terminology and serves as a reference for collectors seeking to decode book descriptions.