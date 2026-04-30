427 foreigners deported from Karnataka this year

BENGALURU: Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara on Wednesday said that 427 foreign nationals have been deported so far in 2026 as part of the state’s intensified crackdown on illegal immigration and crimes involving foreign nationals.

Speaking to reporters, he said enforcement measures have been stepped up over the past three years, leading to a steady rise in deportations. Of those deported this year, 286 were Bangladeshi nationals, many of whom were repatriated by air instead of conventional land routes. In 2025, a total of 401 foreign nationals were tracked and deported, while in 2024, police deported 339 individuals. More than 50% of the cases were linked to offences under the NDPS Act.

Parameshwara added that earlier, foreign nationals booked in criminal cases were allowed to remain in the country until the legal process was completed.

However, the government has now decided to deport such individuals soon after apprehension, in coordination with their respective embassies, even without pursuing prolonged criminal proceedings in certain cases.