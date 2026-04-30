Biker obstructs Uttarakhand governor’s convoy in Bengaluru, arrested

BENGALURU: A 30-year-old scooterist has been arrested by Avalahalli police for obstructing the movement of Uttarakhand governor’s convoy in the city on Monday evening between 7.30 pm and 8 pm.

The Uttarakhand governor was proceeding from the Kempegowda International Airport in Devanahalli to Mahadevapura to participate in a programme at Sandeep Vihar.

The scooterist, identified as Alishan of Katamnallur, has been accused of interfering with the duties of police personnel, abusing and pushing them, and attempting to assault them. A complaint against Alishan was filed by assistant traffic sub-inspector B Kumar Singh from KR Puram traffic police station. Singh and his staff were deployed to ensure the smooth movement of the VVIP convoy.

“When the convoy approached Keerthi Petrol Bunk on Katamnallur Service Road, the police stopped vehicles and pedestrians to facilitate its smooth passage. When the convoy was about 20 ft away, a man riding a Honda Dio scooter bearing registration number KA-53-HD-1879 did not stop though policemen asked him to do so. He rode in a rash and negligent manner from the Orion Uptown side with an intention of obstructing the convoy,” Singh said in his complaint.