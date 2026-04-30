B'lureans on Jaafar Jackson-led Michael's 'bad' reviews and the 'return' of King of Pop

Backstage, London, 1988. The crowd is roaring, bleeding through the walls, screaming for something they are sure is theirs. Right at the back, ‘he’ hops once, twice and then thrice. Unhurriedly, he turns back, eyes locked with his aide Bill Bray (LAPD officer-turned-head of security) standing behind, followed by a nod and a flicker of a smile. Then he faces the front. The flashes come hard now, slicing the moment of the smiling icon into something beautiful. For a moment, it doesn’t feel like Jaafar Jackson anymore – it feels like Michael Jackson has, in the words of netizens, ‘possessed’ his actor nephew in the recently-released Michael.

This feeling has pulled fans to theatres, even as early reactions on Rotten Tomatoes suggest a colder reception. Critics have questioned its flat narrative, which skips the legend’s controversies. However, fans are holding onto something else entirely. “I made it a priority to watch Michael on the second day of release. The decision wasn’t about following critics’ score but about honouring the legend,” says Amrin Alexander, a freelance fashion stylist.

Comedy content creator JB Shashank chose to block out the early reviews altogether, allowing him to stay with both sides of the film. Sitting somewhere between admiration and critique, he says, “When it’s MJ, you owe it to yourself to experience it firsthand. It’s not a flawless film, but there are moments that remind you why he became who he became. I even caught myself dancing in my seat.”