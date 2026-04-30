CM orders inquiry into fatal Bowring Hospital wall collapse; dilapidated structure blamed

BENGALURU: The heavy downpour in Bengaluru on Wednesday evening claimed the lives of seven people, including a six-year-old girl, and left nine others injured when a compound wall of Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital on Chandni Chowk Road opposite St Mary’s Basilica in Shivajinagar collapsed. The deceased included three women and four men. The injured, who are undergoing treatment, are stable. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has ordered a probe.

The wall collapsed around 5.30 pm when the rain was most intense. The 8 ft high and 20 ft wide wall, built with cement hollow blocks, collapsed on street vendors and others taking shelter from the rain. The fire department and civic authorities had to use an earthmover to remove the debris and retrieve the bodies.

Mohammed Suhail, elder brother of deceased 30-year-old Fayaz Pasha, said that they were selling chappals next to the wall for the last 15 years. “I was just 10 feet away. The wall suddenly collapsed on my brother and many others. My brother who was trapped was rushed to the hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. He has two children – one and three years old,” he added.

Syed Akbar, a local vendor, said people could not lift the heavy cement blocks to rescue those trapped under. “The wall was almost two decades old and was in a dilapidated condition. Those under the debris could be moved only after an earthmover was pressed into service,” he added.

City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the police received the information around 5.30 pm. “Due to heavy rain, a section of compound wall at Bowring Hospital collapsed and many people were trapped. Seven people died and the same number of people who are injured are out of danger,” he added.