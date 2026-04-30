KAS officer arrested in Bengaluru Lokayukta trap over Rs 30 lakh bribery demand

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Lokayukta police arrested a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer, Nagaprashanth PN, after his driver was caught red-handed on Wednesday while accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh on his instruction from the complainant to pass a favourable order.

According to the official statement, Nagaprashanth, who is the Special Assistant Commissioner of Bengaluru North and Special Land Acquisition Officer-1, Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board (BMRCL), Bengaluru, had allegedly accepted Rs 15 lakh, the first instalment of the total Rs 30 lakh bribe he demanded, through his driver Kumar, who is an outsourced employee, a week ago.

Acting under the guidance of Shiva Prakash Devaraj, Superintendent of Police, Bengaluru City 1, Karnataka Lokayukta, the police laid a trap and arrested Kumar while he was allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 15 lakh from the complainant at the instructions of Nagaprashanth near his residence in the city, who was also arrested later.

A case was registered under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act on the complaint filed by Ravi Kumar from Yelahanka, as the KAS officer allegedly demanded Rs 30 lakh to pass a favourable order in a case pending before him over the title of the property in dispute, for which the General Power of Attorney holder is the complainant.

The bribe accepted on Wednesday by the driver Kumar is the second instalment out of the Rs 30 lakh total bribe. The further investigation is underway, the Lokayukta police said in a statement.