20 years of imprisonment for POCSO accused in Bengaluru

MANGALURU: The Additional District and Sessions FTSC (2) POCSO court has sentenced 20-year-old Sonu Maclean Noronha to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 for sexually assaulting the minor for a year under Kankanady Police limits.

Sonu was in a relationship with the minor victim from February 2024. He sexually assaulted her in Alape, Mangaluru, between September 2024 and September 2025.

The accused captured explicit images of the minor by taking screenshots during a video call while she was bathing. He used those images to blackmail her and threatened to kill her mother and sister if she refused to comply with his demands.

The complaint was filed at Kankanady Police Station. He was sentenced under Section 6 of POCSO act and Section 64(2)(m) of BNS, one year of simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 15 of POCSO act and Section 77 of BNS, one year of simple imprisonment and fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 66(e) of IT Act.