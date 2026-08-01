Freedom from Waste: CM DK Shivakumar, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to kickstart drive on August 1

BENGALURU: Construction debris, solid waste, electric poles, pipes, demolition debris, soil mounds, overgrown weeds, tree branches and other waste will be removed as part of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA’s) city-wide ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign that will be kicked off on Saturday. The total waste to be cleared is estimated at 22,372 tonnes.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar and Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will launch the campaign near Esteem Mall in Hebbal. Byre Gowda said the campaign marks the beginning of a citywide mission to eliminate waste, restore public spaces and build lasting civic pride.

“Let’s JCB (Just Clean Bengaluru) together for a Better Bengaluru. This August, we begin Freedom from Waste -- a citywide mission to eliminate waste, restore public spaces and build lasting civic pride,” he said.

While Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and its partner agencies clean public spaces, the minister urged citizens to clean their vacant sites, adding that a cleaner Bengaluru is a shared responsibility.

Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) Chairperson Dr Manjula held a meeting with department officials and directed them to clear construction waste and debris left on roads and in public spaces, following work undertaken by BWSSB. She warned that action would be initiated if construction waste isn’t removed even after work is completed.

Dr Manjula directed BWSSB officials to extend support to the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign through coordination with relevant departments of the GBA and five city corporations.