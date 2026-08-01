Godman, two others cheat Andhra woman of Rs 2.5 crore

BENGALURU: A 40-year-old woman from Andhra Pradesh has accused three persons, including a self-styled godman, of cheating her of around Rs 2.5 crore.

Based on a complaint from the victim, M Kumuda from Palamaner in Chittoor district of AP, the CCB filed an FIR against self-styled godman Afsar Pasha, Shankar and Bharath on Wednesday. In her complaint, Kumuda stated that she was introduced to Bharath and Shankar in 2022 by her friend when she wanted to take a bank loan by mortgaging a property in Chamarajpet that belonged to her husband, mother-in-law and brother-in-law.

Shankar and Bharath, who promised Kumuda to get the loan, frequently visited her house. In November 2023, Kumuda’s son met with an accident. Bharath then told her that this had happened because of some “negative” energy in her house and introduced her to Afsar Pasha stating that he will resolve all her problems. Afsar allegedly collected Rs 8 lakh from her after performing some rituals.

When Kumuda discussed her plans to either sell her house or approach a bank for loan, Afsar told her that he was supposed to receive Rs 505 crore from RBI. He allegedly sent WhatsApp messages and claimed that if she paid him Rs 2.5 crore after selling her house, he would repay her Rs 10 crore after receiving money from RBI.

“Believing Afsar’s claims after seeing a certificate bearing his photograph allegedly sent by RBI, Kumuda sold her house for Rs 8.5 crore and handed over approximately Rs 2.5 crore in cash and gold to him in instalments.

When Afsar did not repay her the promised money, she informed Shankar and Bharath. But they did not respond either” said a police. Afsar also threatened her with dire consequences. Efforts are on to trace Afsar, Shankar and Bharath.