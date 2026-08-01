Mosquito-control drive in Bengaluru Central City Corporation areas intensified

BENGALURU: With dengue and other vector-borne diseases posing a seasonal threat to public health, the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) has stepped up mosquito control measures, undertaking extensive spraying, fogging and larval control operations in vulnerable areas while urging citizens to eliminate mosquito breeding sites.

BCCC Commissioner G Jagadeesha on Friday said, “Mosquito control measures, including insecticide spraying, fogging and larval control activities, are being undertaken in identified high-risk areas, residential localities, public places, under-construction buildings, drains and other mosquito breeding sites.

To prevent mosquito breeding at its source, approved larvicides that are safe for humans and the environment are being applied in stagnant water bodies to eliminate mosquito larvae at an early stage.”

Larvicidal spraying and fogging operations are being carried out, he said.

The commissioner emphasised that mosquito control is not solely the responsibility of the Health Department and that active public participation is equally important.