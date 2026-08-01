NEET protester assaulted by masked men; AISA blames ABVP

BENGALURU: A 19-year-old student and member of the All India Students’ Association (AISA) was assaulted by four masked men for allegedly taking part in the protests against NEET question paper leak, near BEL Circle in Jalahalli police limits on Tuesday night. The assailants have also allegedly asked him if he demands Modi’s resignation.

An FIR filed by Aman Deep Singh said he was returning home by walk after dinner at 10.30 pm on Tuesday, when four masked men on two bikes intercepted him. Before assaulting him, they confirmed his identity. One of the men, who was carrying a wooden stick, reportedly asked, “Do you want Modi’s resignation?” before assaulting him. The accused then fled the spot.

The police said, a case was registered, they are analysing CCTV footage and searching for the accused. The victim sustained serious injuries to the leg and had to get a cast. AISA claim that members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack.

The organisation stated that the student was actively participating in protests at Freedom Park in solidarity with the nationwide student youth movement demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. “This attack was a direct response to the student’s participation in questioning the actions of the current Indian state,” the press release stated.