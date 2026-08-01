No compromise on white-topping work: GBA chief Maheshwar Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao on Friday instructed officials to complete white-topping work on city roads within the stipulated time without compromising on the quality.

He inspected work sites at Amruthahalli Main Road, Railway Flyover Jakkur Road (Raithara Santhe Road), Allalasandra Road, L&T Road, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar Railway Parallel Road and Sahakaranagar 20th Cross Road in the jurisdiction of Bengaluru North City Corporation and discussed with officials about the progress and quality of the work.

“The 800-metre white topping work on Amruthahalli Main Road is in progress. Officials have been directed to start the footpath work immediately and carry out all the activities in parallel. They should install geotextile sheets or curing blankets of 100 metres in length instead of gunny bags for white topping curing work and check their performance,” he said.

He directed officials to install CCTV cameras on all roads to monitor the work and send an official letter to the BDA regarding the asphalting of Arkavati Road.

Noting that the footpath on the roadside is being encroached upon and a building is being constructed, he directed the officials concerned to immediately inspect it and issue a notice to the building owners to immediately clear the encroached part.

Officials told the GBA chief that almost all the works on Jakkur (Raitha Santhe) Road have been completed and line marking has been initiated. “Clear the aerial cables as ducts for OFC cables have already been installed on the said road. Install the utility cables in the utility ducts within 15 days and coordinate with the joint commissioner on the TDR related to road widening,” he stated.