Protest against tunnel road at Lalbagh on August 2

BENGALURU: The Lalbagh Walkers Association has called upon nature lovers, environmentalists, civic groups, youth organisations, celebrities and citizens to participate in a peaceful protest on Sunday, opposing the state government’s proposed tunnel road project in Bengaluru, stating that it poses a threat to Lalbagh Botanical Garden and its ecological and geological heritage.

The protest will be held at 7.30 am near Lalbagh Rock, and the association has demanded that the project be scrapped by the government. “The ancient Lalbagh Rock, a geological monument dating back millions of years, faces severe risk of structural damage and destruction due to heavy dynamiting required for the tunnel construction,” the association on Friday said.

Expressing concerns over the proposed acquisition of more than five acres of Lalbagh land, the association warned that it would result in the loss of hundreds of mature trees and rare botanical plant species that have been preserved in the garden over decades.

“The loss of natural habitat and heavy construction activity will devastate local biodiversity, leading to the death and displacement of countless birds and small animal species”, the association said.

Another concern raised by the association is the reported proposal to develop commercial complexes within the park premises. It argued that such commercialisation would compromise the character and heritage of Lalbagh.