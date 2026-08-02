A Garden of Eden in a Gadag village

GADAG : Welcome to Sunanda Chigari’s home in Hesarur, on the banks of the Tungabhadra. Here, the 63-year-old retired government teacher has given shape to a world beyond belief---her garden is home to an array of fruit trees, ranging from exotic to mundane, as curiosity sprouted as a hobby and eventually blossomed into a life-long passion.

The garden has more than 100 trees-- star fruit, water apple, hill amla, cocoa, various varieties of mango, pineapple, wood apple, Malaya apple, and others. She loves fruits and offers the produce from her garden to guests who step in to look around.

Sunanda’s father, Dhanjay Chigari, used to work with the Public Works Department but he did not forget his farming roots. He used to store different varieties of seeds and grow them in the 1970s. As a child Sunanda started storing seeds of vegetables that were getting discarded in her kitchen. She tried growing them—ants will devour some, others will decay inside the soil. And a few would grow.

But she was persistent in this lonesome pursuit. As a teenager, she tried her hand in growing apples and mango in her garden. She finally succeeded, especially after treating the soil with neem and organic manure. She also used to collect wet waste from her kitchen and mix them in soil.

Sunanda was in Dambal during her school days and tried planting jujube seeds in her garden. It was all by trial-and-error. When working as a teacher in a government school, she continued her research and learnt about seed treatment, germination process, ideal environment, soil types and natural fertilisers.