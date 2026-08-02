Redefining conservation

MADIKERI : Mycelium Ecology, a Kodagu-based conservation entity, has launched a unique unconventional initiative to protect the healthy habitats in this part of the iconic Western Ghats.

As a private limited company, Mycelium Ecology buys ecologically-sound private properties directly from their owners,preventing these critical ecosystems from falling into the hands of resort developers or new planters or other forms of destruction.

Under its flagship project, ‘The Dancing Frog Habitat’, the company has protected 70 acres of pristine land in Kodagu.“Schools of thought see Kodagu as a landscape that looks fantastically green.But not everything green is actually healthy,” Abhishek Jain, co-founder of Mycelium Ecology, told TNSE.

Faced with this reality, co-founders Abhishek Jain and Nishanth Prasannan held extensive discussions with fellow conservationists to explore how they could meaningfully intervene. The duo was reluctant to rely on contemporary conservation models, which suffer from lack of proven results or have shaky long-term continuity.

Instead, they registered Mycelium as a private enterprise, allowing like-minded individuals to become equity shareholders in conservation collectives.According to them, conservation fails when economics don’t work. This model ensures they reinforce each other.Their strategy is straightforward, yet ambitious –buy pristine private land and permanently safeguard it from development or other anthropogenic pressures.

“We decided that acquiring critically important, healthy ecosystems and taking them off the market is the most sustainable way of conserving landscapes that last generations,”Abhishek said, adding that the overarching goal is to create an ecological impact that transcends time.

After spending years scouting threatened landscapes across Kodagu,the team identified a piece of land that is now being nurtured as the ‘Dancing Frog Habitat’. “We bought this 70-acre land from its owner, who was being pursued by a few buyers for a big resort project, which would have resulted in the destruction of this pristine landscape,” said Abhishek.