Yay Dosti! Bengalureans share their friendship day rituals ahead of Friendship Day

In a world where friendships are reduced to emojis and the inevitable ‘let’s catch up soon’, these rituals become deliberate acts of choosing one another – the very reason friendships survive changing cities and adulthood. Now separated by distance, senior executive Anjitha Eldho and her ex-roommate-bestie Sheena Mariam Mathew’s friendship is built around time. As roommates, they kept a simple promise – to wait for one another before heading to a neighbourhood tea shop. “I’d wait even if it’s seven or eight in the evening,” Eldho shares. Those evening breaks eventually turned into cafe-hopping adventures across Bengaluru and mini vlogs.

Another ritual the duo shares is exchanging keepsakes, whether as simple as a postcard or souvenirs from wherever they travel. “When Sheena moved to the UK, the ritual adapted rather than disappeared. She now sends Bengaluru cafe recommendations from abroad, while I update her with every new place I discover. It’s not just about making the friendship last. It’s about getting to know the other person better,” she notes. On difficult days, those postcards, souvenirs and notes become reminders that distance has changed geography, not friendship.