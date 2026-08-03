Bengaluru: Enforced Easy Flow Corridor to unclog traffic

BENGALURU: To reduce traffic congestion, ensure smoother vehicular movement and enhance road safety, Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has implemented the Enforced Easy Flow Corridor (EEFC) concept covering 175 metres – connecting three roads and a major junction – on a pilot basis at the Kaggadasapura Railway Crossing and the main road.

Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar on Sunday said the pilot project is an innovative traffic management model that enables smooth movement of vehicles by optimally utilising the existing road without undertaking major civil construction works.

“Under the EEFC concept, traffic patterns at major junctions are scientifically studied, factors causing congestion are identified and quick, location-specific engineering interventions are implemented to improve traffic flow,” he said.

The project has been implemented around the Kaggadasapura Railway Crossing, covering 175 metres in three directions – around 50 metres from the railway crossing towards Kaggadasapura Main Road, around 50 metres on the road towards Vignan Nagar and around 75 metres on the road towards Mahadevapura.

Sudhakar said among the key engineering measures implemented are strategic installation of barricades, placement of lane dividers, installation of traffic signages, traffic stopping chain system, measures to prevent wrong-way vehicle movement, streamlined vehicle channelling and junction-specific traffic solutions.

Officials at the BECC said these measures have improved lane discipline, facilitating better traffic management. The barricades are durable, aesthetically designed and suitable for multiple operational purposes and can be installed easily and removed quickly whenever required.