Bengaluru: Kunal Kamra cancels Whitefield shows, moves performances to Koramangala venue

On Sunday, Kamra personally visited the Whitefield police station and informed authorities that he would not go ahead with his scheduled shows, police said.

"He (Kamra) came to the police station and informed us that he has decided to cancel the event scheduled in Whitefield due to opposition from Hindutva activists," a senior police officer said.

The development comes after the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti recently submitted a petition to the Bengaluru Police seeking the cancellation of Kamra's stand-up performance scheduled for August 3 at URU Whitefield, citing concerns over law and order and religious harmony.

The group alleged that Kamra had disrespected Hindu deities.

(With inputs from PTI)