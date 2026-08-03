Bengaluru: Pete area to get dedicated fire hydrant network

BENGALURU: In a first for the city, Bengaluru will get a dedicated fire hydrant network on RT Street in the historic ‘Pete’ area, with Greater Bengaluru Authority’s Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Limited (B-Smile) set to inaugurate the white-topped stretch from Shreenivasa Mandir Road to Avenue Road, and Tank Bund Road (Upparpet Police Station to Shantala Junction) in Gandhinagar constituency on Monday.

The two corridors are part of a Rs 58.44-crore project to comprehensively develop eight key roads under the Government of Karnataka grants 2023–24, with white-topping in Gandhinagar Assembly constituency.

The state-of-the-art fire hydrant network has been introduced to address a long-standing challenge in the densely built-up ‘Pete’ area, where narrow roads often prevent fire tenders from reaching the site of emergencies in time.

“To resolve this and ensure immediate response, a dedicated firefighting pipeline system has been installed. This is a pioneering concept implemented on Bengaluru’s streets,” B-Smile officials said on Sunday.

Both corridors are illuminated by international-standard, antique-finish LED streetlights and feature thermoplastic road markings, ensuring enhanced safety, aesthetics and smooth traffic flow for the citizens of Bengaluru, B-Smile officials said.

“An achievement of this overall project is the total elimination of future road excavations, made possible by integrating a dedicated underground HDPE utility duct network alongside Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water supply and sewer lines,” they added.