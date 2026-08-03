Feast of Flavours

Bengaluru’s dining scene never stands still, and the weeks ahead bring an enticing line-up of chef collaborations, regional showcases and limited-period menus celebrating flavours around the world. Whether you are craving a traditional Bengali hilsa feast or the vibrant flavours of Southern Thailand, these seasonal experiences promise some of the city’s most exciting dining.

A burger tour

Few food festivals have earned the following that Woodside Inn’s Beer and Burger Festival has. Now in its 19th edition, it arrives in Bengaluru for the first time with Bazaar Binge, an imaginative menu inspired by 14 iconic food markets across the globe. The headline act is the Chatuchak Chomp, created with Bengaluru chef Seefah. Inspired by Bangkok’s legendary Chatuchak Market, the burger layers a double smash larb moo pork patty with melted cheddar, nam jim jaew mayonnaise and crisp vegetables, served alongside tom yum fries.

The journey continues through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, Marrakech’s Jemaa el-Fna and even Bengaluru’s own Malleswaram market, reimagined as a vegetarian burger with a chana dal vada patty and mango tamarind aioli. Sandwiches inspired by Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur and Colombo join six exclusive craft beers brewed with Bengaluru breweries, each reflecting the character of celebrated markets from London to Tokyo and Mexico City. Running until August 16, Bazaar Binge is easily one of the city’s most inventive seasonal menus.