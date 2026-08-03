Feast of Flavours

Bengaluru’s dining scene never stands still, and the weeks ahead bring an enticing line-up of chef collaborations, regional showcases and limited-period menus celebrating flavours around the world. Whether you are craving a traditional Bengali hilsa feast or the vibrant flavours of Southern Thailand, these seasonal experiences promise some of the city’s most exciting dining.
A burger tour
Few food festivals have earned the following that Woodside Inn’s Beer and Burger Festival has. Now in its 19th edition, it arrives in Bengaluru for the first time with Bazaar Binge, an imaginative menu inspired by 14 iconic food markets across the globe. The headline act is the Chatuchak Chomp, created with Bengaluru chef Seefah. Inspired by Bangkok’s legendary Chatuchak Market, the burger layers a double smash larb moo pork patty with melted cheddar, nam jim jaew mayonnaise and crisp vegetables, served alongside tom yum fries.
The journey continues through Istanbul’s Grand Bazaar, Marrakech’s Jemaa el-Fna and even Bengaluru’s own Malleswaram market, reimagined as a vegetarian burger with a chana dal vada patty and mango tamarind aioli. Sandwiches inspired by Barcelona, Kuala Lumpur and Colombo join six exclusive craft beers brewed with Bengaluru breweries, each reflecting the character of celebrated markets from London to Tokyo and Mexico City. Running until August 16, Bazaar Binge is easily one of the city’s most inventive seasonal menus.
Monsoon tribute
For Bengalis, monsoon is synonymous with hilsa (ilish fish), and Oh! Calcutta celebrates the season with its annual Hilsa Festival at its Church Street and Whitefield outlets until August 15. The menu pays homage to Bengal’s most treasured fish through classics like shorshe ilish, bhapa ilish, ilish paturi and ilish bhaja, alongside chire ilish ghonto, smoked hilsa, ilish panikhola and panta ilish. Each preparation reflects recipes handed down through generations.
A pinch of Thailand
At JW Kitchen, JW Marriott Hotel Bengaluru, Chef Worapong Wongvaiyuth and Chef Sawangjit Kongchana from JW Marriott Khao Lak Resort & Spa present the vibrant flavours of Thailand’s Andaman coast, where fresh seafood, fragrant herbs, coconut, citrus and vibrant spices define the region’s distinctive cuisine. The menu moves beyond familiar favourites with dishes, including tom yum goong, gaeng kiew wan gai, pad kra pao gai sab, hor mok pla and khao pad sapparod, before ending with khao niew mamuang and kluay tord. Run till August 9, Thai gourmet nights are complemented by a brunch on August 9.
Coffee meets craft beer
Maverick & Farmer and Byg Brewski Brewing Company have joined hands for a limited edition coffee-beer collaboration, available until August 18 across select outlets in Bengaluru. Highlights include vanilla latte stout, brewed with Arabica coffee, alongside three malt-forward coffee creations – chocolate malt cold brew, biscuit malt affogato and roasted malt cloud. The experience extends to indulgent malt-inspired desserts, bridging the worlds of speciality coffee and craft brewing.
Tokyo in a bowl
Few dishes are more comforting during the monsoon and Nasi and Mee captures that feeling with its Tokyo noodle edit, a limited-time menu inspired by Japan’s iconic ramen bars. The lineup features shoyu Ramen, spicy miso ramen, curry ramen and Japanese katsu curry, served with crisp vegetables or chicken katsu and jasmine rice. It is available across outlets until the end of August.