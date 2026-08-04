Bengaluru reclaims 750 km footpaths, night traffic curbs on Peenya flyover

BENGALURU: The month-long ‘Safe Footpath’ campaign has reclaimed more than 750 km of encroached footpaths across the city, with civic authorities now shifting focus to preventing re-encroachments through surprise inspections and repeated enforcement drives. Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that between July 1 and July 31, the campaign cleared 750 km of footpaths, making streets safer and more accessible to pedestrians, including children, senior citizens and persons with disabilities. However, keeping the footpaths free remains the bigger challenge.

Several locations have witnessed repeated encroachments despite multiple clearance operations. Following continuous complaints from citizens, authorities recently carried out a surprise re-encroachment drive, catching vendors and illegal occupants off guard.

The Bengaluru South City Corporation on Monday said anti-encroachment operations are continuing on a regular basis to ensure reclaimed footpaths remain accessible. On Monday alone, officials removed encroachments from 1.20 km of footpaths. In Jayanagar, 0.50 km of footpath along 9th and 10th Main roads was cleared, with 10 pushcarts removed. In HSR Layout, 0.70 km of footpath on 31st Main Road was reclaimed by removing 15 petty shops, 10 canopies, 12 steps and ramps, and three temporary sheds.

Overall, since July 1, the campaign has reclaimed 195.85 km of footpaths in the Central zone, 175.75 km in the North, 168.37 km in the West, 116.76 km in the South and 116.65 km in the East. Officials said the drives are being conducted jointly with traffic and law-and-order police using civic staff, machinery and vehicles, adding that surprise inspections and re-encroachment removal operations will continue to ensure pedestrians are not forced back onto the roads.