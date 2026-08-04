Bengaluru’s first fire hydrant system set up on new white topped road

BENGALURU: For the first time, a ‘Fire Hydrant’ system has been installed on the white topped road constructed in Bengaluru, which will enable quick fire extinguishing in the event of a fire, said Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda.

He was speaking to reporters after inaugurating the newly constructed white topped roads on Tank Bund Road and RT Street (Rangaswamy Temple Road) in Gandhinagar Assembly Constituency under the jurisdiction of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA’s) Bengaluru Central City Corporation.

B-SMILE has started the construction of major roads in Gandhinagar Assembly Constituency, namely Tank Bund Road and R T Street. The street has been officially dedicated for public use. In order to avoid the situation of repeated road digging in the future, the road has been developed by installing Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water supply and drainage lines, comprehensive pavement construction and a utility duct network simultaneously, he added.

A total of 196 km of white topping road works have been completed in the city in the first phase. In the second phase, out of the 120 km road work, 60 km has been completed, and the remaining 60 km work will be completed by the end of December. In the third phase, 250 km new white topping road works are being undertaken at Rs 3,000 crore. The work will be started by December, he said.

The minister further stated that the public may face some temporary difficulties during the road works. However, once a white topping road is constructed, it will last for more than 25 years. This will also significantly reduce the maintenance cost of the government.