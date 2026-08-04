Bengaluru's Jakkur flying school to take off again in weeks

BENGALURU: Karnataka’s Government Flying Training School (GFTS) at Jakkur Aerodrome, having been through talks of a potential and complete shutdown, is gearing up after approximately three years of slumber, to open its doors for flight training again. If all goes well, according to the school’s director Basavarajendra H, who himself is a commercial pilot, complete resumption is only a matter of weeks away, with further developments planned.

“Before the school closed, we had about 50 students in total. We have started notifying them [to come back], and about 13 of them have appeared. The students have not been flying for three years, so we have to get them up to speed, including their medical checks. Whenever they’re ready, we can start,” said Basavarajendra.

Amongst the developments in store for the GFTS is the possibility of extending its existing runway; announcing on July 24 the school’s licence renewal by the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) – to be valid till July 7, 2031 – Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G Parameshwara had revealed that a proposal was being prepared to acquire 10 acres of land hugging the aerodrome and extend the runway, whose current length is 954 metres, by 160 metres more.

If the extension materialises, as Basavarajendra explained, Jakkur Aerodrome could be an able alternative to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Airport for the operations of private flights carrying very important persons (VIPs), including ministerial flights. “Aircraft like the Beechcraft King Air family can easily take off from the airport; ministers can drive in and take off to places like Vijayapura or Gulbarga with no issues,” he stressed.

