SIR: North, South Benagluru record cent per cent digitisation of forms

BENGALURU: With five days for the house-to-house enumeration exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be completed, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, recorded 100% digitisation of forms in nine districts, including BBMP north and south, till 4 pm.

The four districts of Bengaluru were trailing behind for a long time in the exercise in distribution and digitisation of forms, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) being unable to contact the electors. The CEO office expressed confidence that 100% digitisation of forms, including that of Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), will be completed before the deadline ends, August 8.

100% digitisation of forms, including information of ASDDO, has been recorded in BBMP South and North, along with Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Gadag, Kodagu and Haveri. Also, over 99% digitisation has been reported in 19 districts including Bengaluru urban, central and rural.

Of the total 23,32,621 electors in Bengaluru north, 51.68% electors signed and returned the forms and 48.32% were reported as ASDDO. In the case of Bengaluru south, of the 21,44,784 electors, 47.54% electors had signed and returned the forms and 52.46% were marked as ASDDO, which is the highest compared to all the districts in Karnataka.

In Bengaluru Urban, 99.99% forms have been digitised, including the ASDDO. There are 40,21,039 electors in the district, of which 45.85% are marked as ASDDO. In the case of Bengaluru Central, there are 18,89,919 electors, and 50.61% of electors have signed and returned the forms, while 49.38% are marked as ASDDO. Bengaluru rural has 9,12,913 electors, and so far 99.86% of the data has been digitised. This included 86.93% for forms signed and returned by electors and 12.93% marked as ASDDO by the BLOs.