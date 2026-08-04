SIR: North, South Benagluru record cent per cent digitisation of forms

BENGALURU: With five days for the house-to-house enumeration exercise of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) to be completed, the Office of the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO), Karnataka, recorded 100% digitisation of forms in nine districts, including BBMP north and south, till 4 pm.
The four districts of Bengaluru were trailing behind for a long time in the exercise in distribution and digitisation of forms, with Booth Level Officers (BLOs) being unable to contact the electors. The CEO office expressed confidence that 100% digitisation of forms, including that of Absent, Shifted, Dead, Duplicate and Others (ASDDO), will be completed before the deadline ends, August 8.
100% digitisation of forms, including information of ASDDO, has been recorded in BBMP South and North, along with Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Chikkaballapur, Koppal, Gadag, Kodagu and Haveri. Also, over 99% digitisation has been reported in 19 districts including Bengaluru urban, central and rural.
Of the total 23,32,621 electors in Bengaluru north, 51.68% electors signed and returned the forms and 48.32% were reported as ASDDO. In the case of Bengaluru south, of the 21,44,784 electors, 47.54% electors had signed and returned the forms and 52.46% were marked as ASDDO, which is the highest compared to all the districts in Karnataka.
In Bengaluru Urban, 99.99% forms have been digitised, including the ASDDO. There are 40,21,039 electors in the district, of which 45.85% are marked as ASDDO. In the case of Bengaluru Central, there are 18,89,919 electors, and 50.61% of electors have signed and returned the forms, while 49.38% are marked as ASDDO. Bengaluru rural has 9,12,913 electors, and so far 99.86% of the data has been digitised. This included 86.93% for forms signed and returned by electors and 12.93% marked as ASDDO by the BLOs.
The printed information along with the soft copies of all the ASDDOs is being shared with all the registered political parties for verification and correction before August 8.
The state as a whole has recorded 99.56% forms which have been digitised for Karnataka, and a total of 1,10,59,288 (19.95% ) have been marked as ASDDO. Explaining how Bengaluru was earlier lagging behind and quickly picked up pace, he said interaction showed the BLOs were initially focusing on digitising forms that were collected and not those marked as ASDDO. They were under the assumption that they could do it later. But now, as the deadline is nearing, the information is being uploaded.