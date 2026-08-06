64-year-old man surrenders 20 days after murdering partner in Mysuru

MYSURU: A 64-year-old man surrendered before the police nearly 20 days after allegedly murdering a woman with whom he was living in Mysuru. The incident came to light only after the accused walked into the police station and confessed to the crime.

The deceased has been identified as Jyothi (40), a native of Agasanapura village in Malavalli taluk of Mandya district. The accused, Siddaraju (64), a native of Kanakapura, had reportedly been living with Jyothi in a rented house at Ashraya Layout in Bhugathahalli on Bannur Road in Mysuru.

According to the police, Jyothi’s husband had died about 10 years ago. Following his death, she began living with Siddaraju, who is said to be her relative. The two had reportedly been in a relationship for several years.

Preliminary investigation revealed that frequent quarrels had erupted between the couple in recent months. The police said Siddaraju suspected that Jyothi had started distancing herself from him and was frequently visiting her parents’ house, leading to repeated arguments.

On the night of July 13, another quarrel allegedly broke out between the two. Investigators suspect that Siddaraju smothered Jyothi to death while she was asleep before fleeing the house.

The murder remained undetected for nearly three weeks as the house remained locked. The case surfaced only after Siddaraju surrendered before the Alanahalli Police Station and confessed to killing Jyothi.