BCCC chief joins anti-encroachment drive

BENGALURU: After some GBA officials were attacked in Shivajinagar during the footpath encroachment removal drive last week, the Commissioner of the Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) led from the front the anti-encroachment drive to remove more than 150 illegal shops obstructing the footpath next to the Victoria Hospital Compound Wall. BCCC Commissioner G Jagadeesh said the move to remove more than shops was initiated weeks ago and notices were served.

“The footpath encroachment removal drive was started last month. The vendors and hawkers must have been aware of such action as it is a Supreme Court-mandated initiative,” said Jagadeesh.

To a question on removing vendors with identity cards and those vending in the market area for the past 30 years, Jagadeesh said the corporation has not issued any ID cards to hawkers and the shops it identified are illegal. “Even if people fall under the beneficiary category, in this zone, footpath vending cannot be allowed,” he said.

Additional Commissioner Venkata Chalapathi, Joint Commissioner Hemanth Sharan and Chief Engineer Vijaykumar Haridas were with the team who took the drive.