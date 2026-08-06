BTP to trial diversions at Madiwala

BENGALURU: In a bid to ease congestion at one of Bengaluru’s busiest junctions and ensure smoother movement of public transport and ambulances, the Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) will introduce temporary traffic diversions at Madiwala on a trial basis from August 6.

The diversions will be in effect daily between 8 am and 10.30 am. All vehicles travelling from Sarjapur Road Junction towards Madiwala Police Station Junction will be stopped at SP Road Junction. Vehicles travelling from 100 Feet Road via Water Tank Junction and Ayyappa Junction towards Madiwala Police Station Junction will be stopped at Ayyappa Junction.

The decision was taken in response to the increasing traffic volume on the stretch, due to a large number of vehicles entering Bengaluru via NH-44 other states.

Motorists travelling from SP Road Junction to Madiwala Police Station Junction, as well as those coming from Water Tank Junction via Ayyappa Junction, should proceed from SP Road Junction towards Hosur Main Road.