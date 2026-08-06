Child’s play? Think twice

The signs of a growing child often appear in their room. A newborn who once slept peacefully in a crib soon begins rolling over, crawling, and pulling themselves up onto furniture. With the seasons, every milestone changes the room and brings a fresh set of safety concerns. The answer isn’t filling every corner with protective gadgets, but creating spaces that are designed for children from the start.
Every design decision matters in a child’s room, says Ragini Raj Karthik, principal architect at Tessera Architects. Open layout leaving enough space to move, rounded furniture edges and features that discourage climbing help reduce accidents.
She says homes can look beautiful yet overlook details that make a difference, including slippery flooring, glass cabinet shutters, bunk beds without proper guard rails, and window grills with horizontal bars. “Built-in solutions are often more effective than temporary add-ons because they become an integral part of the home and continue to provide safety as children grow – anti-skid flooring, child-safe windows, soft-close drawers, and carefully planned storage. The safest homes don’t look like they’ve been baby-proofed; they simply feel comfortable, safe, and practical,” says Karthik.
Many hazards only become obvious once children begin exploring independently. Parenting and lifestyle creator Vandita Venessa Thomas suggests parents should get down on their hands and knees and look from a child’s eye level before setting up a room. “You’ll notice things you would never spot while standing. Anchor all heavy furniture to the wall. Cover electrical outlets, secure cords, remove choking hazards and keep medicines, cleaning products, and other potentially dangerous items completely out of reach. Baby-proofing isn’t a one-time task. As babies begin rolling, crawling, standing, and climbing, new risks appear almost overnight. Looking at the room from their perspective every few months helps spot them before they become accidents,” adds Thomas.
This exercise highlights hazards that receive far less attention than plug points and sharp corners. Bookshelves, wardrobes and dressers that are not fixed to the wall can topple if climbed. Loose charging cables, button batteries inside toys and remote controls, decorative magnets and even common indoor plants can become serious risks once children start reaching for and putting random things into their mouths.
Flooring, paint and furniture can make a room safer without changing its look. Architect Siri Shekar recommends low-VOC paints, durable flooring such as cork or natural linoleum, rounded, solid-wood furniture and washable fabrics that can withstand everyday use. She advises against slippery finishes, loose rugs, sharp-edged furniture and materials that release harmful chemicals, and recommends incorporating recessed electrical outlets with built-in safety covers, flush cabinet latches, cordless window treatments and rounded built-in cabinetry.
Daily routines can become easier when children have a place to explore freely. Thomas says creating a dedicated ‘yes place’ in her own home reduced the need to constantly stop her child from touching everyday objects. She also believes parents need not buy every baby-proofing product on the market. Addressing major hazards first and checking the room regularly are far more valuable.
While safety takes centre stage, the room should still feel welcoming for the child. Karthik recommends cheerful and calming colours instead of dark shades that make the space feel heavy. Playful artwork and decor can encourage imagination, while furniture should be appropriately sized and easy for children to use independently. She also suggests keeping built-in furniture simple and timeless, allowing the room to evolve through wallpapers, soft furnishings and accessories as kids’ interests change. Adaptability is a priority, according to Shekar. She encourages parents to create a neutral foundation. “Choose timeless, high-quality furniture and incorporate elements that are easily updated, like artwork, textiles and lighting. This allows you to refresh the aesthetics from nursery to toddler play space and beyond, without major structural overhauls,” Shekar says.