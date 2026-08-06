Child’s play? Think twice

The signs of a growing child often appear in their room. A newborn who once slept peacefully in a crib soon begins rolling over, crawling, and pulling themselves up onto furniture. With the seasons, every milestone changes the room and brings a fresh set of safety concerns. The answer isn’t filling every corner with protective gadgets, but creating spaces that are designed for children from the start.

Every design decision matters in a child’s room, says Ragini Raj Karthik, principal architect at Tessera Architects. Open layout leaving enough space to move, rounded furniture edges and features that discourage climbing help reduce accidents.

She says homes can look beautiful yet overlook details that make a difference, including slippery flooring, glass cabinet shutters, bunk beds without proper guard rails, and window grills with horizontal bars. “Built-in solutions are often more effective than temporary add-ons because they become an integral part of the home and continue to provide safety as children grow – anti-skid flooring, child-safe windows, soft-close drawers, and carefully planned storage. The safest homes don’t look like they’ve been baby-proofed; they simply feel comfortable, safe, and practical,” says Karthik.