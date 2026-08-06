GBA takes up big eviction drive in KR Market

BENGALURU: Following the backlash from street vendors and civil society members over the displacement of street vendors at City Market, the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) is contemplating marking a lane to allocate to some of the vendors. This is being done to avoid crowding and also to reclaim public space.

A senior official said the GBA has taken a tough stand and decided to follow the Supreme Court guidelines on reclaiming public spaces. Hundreds of them had come onto the road and passage in the market premises, and the pedestrians were inconvenienced. Due to vending on the roadside, the traffic was also impacted at the City Market junction. A few weeks ago, the GBA removed the obstruction and warned the vendors to keep the footpath and main road free from any kind of obstruction.

“As hundreds of vendors along with leaders had approached the GBA top officials, there was a discussion on marking a lane measuring 4x4 sqft area for vending. The marking, if at all is done, will have to ensure the pedestrians are not affected, and the vendors will also be allowed to sell their items only for a few hours,” said a senior official.

The GBA traffic engineering cell, however, is not in favour of such a discussion and has proposed the occupancy of the 2nd floor of the City Market complex that is lying vacant.

“We have already called for an Expression of Interest, and the last date is August 10. The 1,00,000 sqft area is up for grabs, and the agency interested may deposit Rs 3 crore and then allot the shops by marking lanes to interested vendors for monthly rentals,” said the official.