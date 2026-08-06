GBA to organise ‘Freedom Habba’ on Independence Day

BENGALURU: With an intention to make Independence Day a people’s festival rather than just an official government function where citizens only get a chance to be a spectator, Greater Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said that the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) along with other departments will be organising a first-of-its-kind ‘Freedom Habba’, a day-long celebration around Vidhana Soudha, on August 15, showcasing Bengaluru’s cultural diversity, constitutional values and the spirit of freedom.

Announcing the Habba here on Tuesday, the minister said that the Freedom Habba would be a celebration aimed at encouraging citizens to ‘own’ Independence Day and celebrate it with the same enthusiasm as they celebrate any religious, cultural and family festivals.

“Independence Day should be the first festival of every Indian household. While every year there will be government celebrations at the Parade Grounds and people only get a chance to watch, the Habba is an effort to provide people with a platform, opportunity and space to celebrate the nation’s birthday as their own,” he said.

The Habba, estimated to incur an expenditure of Rs 3-5 crore, will commence at 11 am and go on till 10 pm.

Citizens representing Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Bengali, Gujarati, Hindi, Odia and several other linguistic traditions, including communities from the North Eastern States, will participate alongside representatives from Kodagu, Mangaluru, North Karnataka and other regions of the state, making Vidhana Soudha the stage for a living celebration of India’s unity in diversity, he said, extending invitation to families, children, artists, cultural organisations and communities to come together in a shared celebration of freedom.

“A ‘Freedom Wall’ will be set up at the venue, inviting people to write what ‘freedom’ means to them. One of the major attractions of the celebration is the People’s Parade.