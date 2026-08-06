Harassed by drunk delivery boy, says Bengaluru woman

BENGALURU: A woman took to social media to allege that a drunken parcel delivery person, who had come to collect a parcel, entered her house on the pretext of charging his phone around 9.30 pm on Sunday and behaved suspiciously.

According to a video posted by Aneri Thakkar, she had booked a parcel to send a jacket to her friend. When the parcel collector arrived, he requested permission to charge his phone inside her apartment before collecting the parcel, claiming that his phone’s battery was low and that he had to travel a long distance to deliver the parcel. He also said he wanted to go out for a smoke.

A few minutes later, the rider asked if he could smoke on the balcony of her apartment. However, she said she rejected his request, explaining that her friend was sleeping in the room. She added that she was alone in the apartment and began sensing danger.

The rider then went downstairs to smoke. During this time, she noticed that his phone had 45% battery charge, contrary to his claim that it was running low. She immediately called the security guard and asked him to keep an eye on him and accompany the rider back upstairs.