RTO targets bike taxis again, seizes 263 vehicles in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Transport Department has resumed its enforcement drive against bike taxis, seizing 263 motorcycles allegedly operating without valid permits, even as the legal battle over the services is before the Supreme Court.

Even though bike taxis are not completely banned by law, but operating them without a valid commercial transport permit is illegal. The latest crackdown follows the state government’s appeal before the Supreme Court against the Karnataka High Court’s January 2026 judgment that permitted bike taxi operations in the state. Officials said the enforcement drive was restarted after the appeal was filed and would continue for the next week before being reviewed.

Speaking to the TNIE, Omkareshwari, Additional Commissioner, Enforcement (South), said, “Following the High Court’s order, we had to formulate a policy. While the matter has now been challenged in the Supreme Court, protests from auto and taxi operators continued, prompting us to step up enforcement. The drive will continue for a week, and we will review how it progresses,” she said.

In its January 2026 judgment, the Karnataka High Court held that motorcycles cannot be denied contract carriage permits merely because they are two-wheelers. The Division Bench observed that motorcycles are recognised as transport vehicles under the Motor Vehicles Act and are therefore eligible to be considered for contract carriage permits. The enforcement action comes amid sustained opposition from auto-rickshaw and taxi unions, which have argued that bike taxi services are affecting their livelihoods.

The court ruled that an outright ban on bike taxis would amount to an unreasonable restriction on the constitutional right to carry on trade or profession. At It clarified that the State government retains the power to regulate bike taxi services by prescribing conditions for granting permits under the existing legal framework, but cannot reject applications solely because the vehicle is a motorcycle.