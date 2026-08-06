Trade licences were ‘dubious’: Minister Byre Gowda

BENGALURU: GBA Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said the trade licenses held by traders at KR Market who were evicted were ‘dubious’. Addressing the media on Tuesday, the minister said that the trade licences were bogus and had not been signed by any officials.

The traders had informed the court that they were ready to surrender the premises under their occupation. In its order dated July 17, the court directed traders to vacate the premises within 15 days and said that if they fail to do so, the corporation would have the authority to evict them without serving further notice, Byre Gowda said.

The sketch identifying the encroached portions was also submitted to the court, he said. Even after being given more than 15 days, the traders did not vacate the premises, following which GBA carried out the eviction drive.

Replying to the allegations that nearly Rs 4 lakhs have been collected to issue trade licenses to the traders, the minister sought details of the alleged bribe request.