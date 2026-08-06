Two killed, three injured in SUV crash in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two men were killed on the spot and three others sustained grievous injuries after the SUV in which they were returning home after a birthday party, toppled multiple times on the lake bund at Kambalu on the Gudemaranahalli–Dabaspet Road on Tuesday night. Overspeeding is suspected to be the reason for the accident.

The five were friends and one of the injured was celebrating his birthday. The SUV, after hitting the crash barrier, veered off the road and toppled more than five times on the road before coming to a halt inside an open field which was almost 100metres away from the road.

The deceased are identified as Dileep, 23, a resident of Honnenahalli, and Nitish, 23, of Dabaspet. The injured are Arun Kumar, Manjunath and Sandeep, all residents of Nelamangala taluk. Two of the injured are undergoing treatment in a private hospital on Agalakuppe Road in Dabaspet, and the other injured is undergoing treatment at Vinayaka Nagar in Nelamangala town. The postmortem was conducted at the government hospital in Tumakuru.

“It was Arun’s birthday on Tuesday and all five friends had gone to a dhaba towards Gudemaranahalli handpost. Dileep, owner of the vehicle, was driving and is suspected to be overspeeding and lost control. Both Dileep and Nitish were killed on the spot. The bodies had fallen almost 50m away from the SUV which was completely damaged. We are awaiting

the postmortem report to ascertain if the deceased were under the influence of alcohol,” said an officer.