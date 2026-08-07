Armed men open fire at jeweller, abort robbery in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Two armed men entered a jewellery shop in Dabaspet, posing as customers on Thursday afternoon. They threatened the owner at gunpoint and shot him in the leg before fleeing. The accused failed to execute the robbery after the owner resisted them.

According to the police, five men arrived in a white pickup vehicle near Premashiva Jewellery Shop on Dabaspet Junction Road. Around 2.10pm, two of them entered the shop posing as customers and asked to see a pair of earrings. The owner, Kuna Ram, asked them to wait for a few minutes as he was having lunch.

The two men then allegedly threatened the owner with a gun and fired four rounds inside the shop. One bullet struck Kuna Ram’s thigh, while the remaining three misfired. When he resisted and screamed for help, the accused fled the spot.

Kuna Ram was rushed to a nearby hospital and is said to be out of danger. Police are analysing CCTV footage, and the vehicle used in the crime is yet to be traced.