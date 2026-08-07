BCP revamp likely to be announced on Independence Day

BENGALURU: The State Government is likely to make a major announcement on the proposed revamping of Bengaluru City Police (BCP) on August 15.

According to placed sources, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar may make a formal announcement on the new blueprint of the BCP on Independence Day, and set a later date for its formation.

The new BCP is proposed to be designed on the lines of Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and will be set in motion with a government executive order.

“Though Police Commissioner Seemant Singh had on August 1 submitted a draft proposal on guidelines proposed by the government, to reorganise BCP on the five municipal corporations of the Greater Bengaluru Authority, it is for the Chief Minister to take a final decision. They may tweak the proposal or accept it fully. It is a policy decision,” said sources.

The revamp process will take time. It will involve creation of new posts, police stations, postings, required infrastructure and logistics.

The suggestion is to appoint IGP/DIGP rank officers as commissioners and a DGP rank officer as the chief commissioner.

“There is a shortfall of around 40 per cent IGPs (cadre and ex-cadre) in the Karnataka cadre. Of the seven ranges in the state which are held by IGP rank officers, in Central and North-East range, DIGP rank officers have been posted.