Freedom from Waste: BNCC clears 2,495 tonnes of debris

BENGALURU: As part of the ‘Freedom from Waste’ campaign, the Bengaluru North City Corporation (BNCC) has so far cleared 2,495 tonnes of construction and debris (C&D) waste since August 5. To monitor the site on which the debris is being dumped, Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar paid a surprise visit on Thursday to BNCC’s Marenahalli debris disposal site to inspect the debris management operations being carried out across the corporation limits with the objective of further strengthening waste management activities.

Apart from Marenahalli, the corporation is dumping C&D waste at Yarappanahalli (431 tonnes) and Vittasandra (46 tonnes).

During the visit, the commissioner reviewed the disposal of debris collected from various parts of the Bengaluru North City Corporation limits, the dumping process, movement of vehicles and overall waste management operations. He also obtained detailed information from the officials regarding the functioning of the disposal site.

Pommala inspected the present disposal capacity of the site and discussed with officials whether adequate infrastructure is available to handle larger quantities of debris in the coming days, as well as the additional facilities required to further improve the operations.

He also interacted with the security personnel stationed at the disposal site and enquired about the number of vehicles arriving every day, vehicle movement, the debris unloading process, and the overall operations.