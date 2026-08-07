Two Nepali women found hanging from tree in Yelahanka

BENGALURU: Two young Nepali women were found hanging from a tree at Shivanahalli in Yelahanka police station limits on Thursday morning. The two women allegedly ended their lives by using a single dupatta, with one end tied around each of their necks.

The deceased were identified as Sirjana (22) and Rita (23), both natives of Nepal. The duo had come to Bengaluru around 15 days ago in search of employment and were working as domestic helps.

According to police, morning walkers noticed the bodies hanging from a tree near a restaurant in an isolated area of Jakkur, and immediately alerted police. Police rushed to the spot and found the women hanging from a tree branch, with their feet touching the ground. Preliminary investigation suggests they used a single dupatta, tying one end around each of their necks. Meanwhile, the victims had no visible injury marks on their bodies. Police conducted a preliminary inspection at the scene and shifted the bodies to a hospital for postmortem. The victims’ family members were informed.

Police said the exact cause and circumstances surrounding the deaths are yet to be established. A case of unnatural death was registered at Yelahanka police station.

A senior police officer said it would be premature to draw any conclusions until the postmortem report, forensic findings and other evidence are examined. Police are investigating all angles, including the women’s movements, contacts and circumstances leading to their deaths.