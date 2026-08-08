FDA seizes over 500kg of unsafe food in star hotels in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: In one of the biggest food safety enforcementdrives targeting luxury hospitality establishments, the Karnataka Food Safety and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday conducted surprise inspections at 26 three-star and five-star hotels across Bengaluru, uncovering multiple violations ranging from expired food and fungal-contaminated vegetables to unhygienic kitchens and improper storage of meat products.

The special drive was carried out under the guidance of Health Minister UT Khader by 30 teams of Food Safety Officers across the city. The inspections were aimed at verifying compliance with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Regulations, 2011.

Officials collected 35 food samples, including tea powder, chicken, mutton, fish, edible oil, chilli powder, turmeric powder, tomato sauce, lemon juice, cheese, papad, cashew nuts, ginger, pepper powder, spice powder and milk. The samples have been sent to the Food Laboratory for analysis, and legal action will be initiated wherever violations are confirmed.