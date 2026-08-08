Hindu activist in Bengaluru booked over false claims on Kunal Kamra show

BENGALURU: Whitefield police registered a suo motu case against a Hindu activist for reportedly spreading misleading and false information regarding the cancellation of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show. The complaint was filed by an officer attached to the social media monitoring cell of the Whitefield division.

The suspect is alleged to have been spreading false information on social media. According to the complainant, posts and videos of the suspect intended to cause harm to the comedian. On August 2, the comedian approached Whitefield police and orally informed them that he was cancelling his show at URU due to opposition from Hindutva activists. The show was from August 3 to 6.

The complaint was filed on Tuesday by Sridhar Relekar, a police constable attached to Whitefield police station. In the complaint, Sridhar stated that while monitoring social media, he noticed an X account handle ‘Mohan Gowda’ (@Mohan_HJS) which posted a video recorded in front of Whitefield Police Station name board. In the video, Mohan Gowda, identified as state organiser of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, stated that comedian Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform at URU, a Whitefield pub, on August 3.