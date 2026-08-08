Hindu activist in Bengaluru booked over false claims on Kunal Kamra show

BENGALURU: Whitefield police registered a suo motu case against a Hindu activist for reportedly spreading misleading and false information regarding the cancellation of comedian Kunal Kamra’s show. The complaint was filed by an officer attached to the social media monitoring cell of the Whitefield division.
The suspect is alleged to have been spreading false information on social media. According to the complainant, posts and videos of the suspect intended to cause harm to the comedian. On August 2, the comedian approached Whitefield police and orally informed them that he was cancelling his show at URU due to opposition from Hindutva activists. The show was from August 3 to 6.
The complaint was filed on Tuesday by Sridhar Relekar, a police constable attached to Whitefield police station. In the complaint, Sridhar stated that while monitoring social media, he noticed an X account handle ‘Mohan Gowda’ (@Mohan_HJS) which posted a video recorded in front of Whitefield Police Station name board. In the video, Mohan Gowda, identified as state organiser of the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti, stated that comedian Kunal Kamra was scheduled to perform at URU, a Whitefield pub, on August 3.
He alleged that Kunal, in his previous comedy shows, had made obscene, vulgar and derogatory remarks about Hindu deities, Lord Shri Ram, and the Hindu religion, and claimed there was a likelihood of similar remarks to hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus during the scheduled show. On behalf of Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti and other organisations, a representation was submitted demanding the programme be cancelled.
He further stated that the Whitefield police inspector had assured them that appropriate action would be taken and the event would be cancelled, and suitable legal action initiated against the organisers and comedian. Mohan Gowda also claimed that the Hindu Rashtra Samanvaya Samiti had continuously protested against controversial comedy shows in Bengaluru, and ensured that performances by comedians Munawar Faruqui and Nasir Akhtar had been cancelled.
He also posted the following message on X: “HUGE VICTORY FOR HINDU UNITY – Bengaluru comedy show of Kunal Kamra – who has a background of insulting Hindu deities and culture – CANCELLED. After facing strong opposition from Hindus in Whitefield, controversial comedian @kunalkama88 has shifted his show to Koramangala.” “Only a representation requesting cancellation of the programme had been submitted. By posting the above video and message on X, Gowda allegedly spread false and misleading information,” said an officer.