'My journey really starts now,' says Raghu Dixit ahead of 25th anniversary concert

From the rhythmic beats of Gudugudiya Sedi Nodo which gave a new sound to saint-poet Shishunala Sharif’s perennial poetry to Munjaane Manjalli, which became the soundtrack to every lovelorn youngster’s life in the 2010s, Raghu Dixit has memorable hit after hit under his belt. Set to celebrate 25 years of his career with a concert on Saturday, he says, “I believe my journey really starts now. It’s been a journey with lots of ups and downs. I consider myself as destiny’s child, nudged towards the direction I’m supposed to go by an incredible number of strangers walking into my life. But now, I know my direction.”

He says this because if there are words that have defined Dixit’s discography, it is ‘collaboration’ and ‘poetry’. The former, because the folk-rock band he founded, The Raghu Dixit Project, was formed to be a rotating cast of artistes. “It started with an idea of being an open house for any other art form to come collaborate with me but over a period of time, it became like any other band where I was struggling to keep people in and get emotionally very hurt when a member left it,” shares Dixit.