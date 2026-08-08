Opposition to same-sex relationships suspected in Nepalese women’s suicide in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Police said that the two Nepalese women who were found dead on Thursday might have ended their lives since their families had opposed to their same- sex relationship. The police said the two women, identified as Sirjana (22) and Rita (23), were natives of Nepal.

They were relatives and had been classmates in college in Nepal. They had come to Bengaluru in search of jobs and were working as domestic helpers while living separately in different parts of the city.

It is suspected that on Wednesday night, they hanged themselves from a tree branch at Shivanahalli in Yelahanka using a single dupatta, with one end tied around each of their necks.

On Thursday morning, members of the public noticed the two bodies hanging from the tree and alerted the police. Family members told the police that the two women were emotionally distressed because they were living separately in Bengaluru, whereas they had spent most of their time together in Nepal.

The families had also come to know that the two were allegedly in a same-sex relationship, which they opposed. Police suspect that the family’s opposition, coupled with the distress of living apart, may have driven the duo to take the extreme step.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend, or are in need of emotional support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)