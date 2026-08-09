15 Bangladeshis held in special drive against illegal immigrants in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A special verification drive was conducted at 29 identified locations in Electronics City Division in the early hours of Saturday to identify foreign nationals residing illegally. A total of 23 special police teams were formed to conduct the operation. A total of 295 police officers and personnel actively participated in the large-scale joint search operation.

Simultaneous searches were conducted across different police station limits in the division, including construction sites, sheds and suspected hideouts. During the operation, 1,909 suspected individuals who were found without proper documents or in suspicious circumstances were taken into custody. Fifteen Bangladesh nationals were arrested.

In the Begur Police Station limits, four teams conducted searches at four locations and verified 339 individuals. Of these, eight Bangladeshis were taken into custody. In Parappana Agrahara Police Station limits, four police teams conducted searches at four locations and questioned 355 individuals. Seven Bangladeshis residing illegally were taken into custody.

Searches were conducted at 21 locations under the limits of Electronics City, Bandepalya, Hulimavu and Hebbagodi police stations. No illegal foreign nationals were found in these police station limits. Meanwhile, a few civil rights groups have filed a complaint to the State Home Minister, State Police Chief and the Bengaluru City Police Commissioner on Saturday accusing the police of illegal detention, assault and inhuman treatment of hundreds of migrant workers, including women and children during the special verification drive.