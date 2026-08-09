From 30 bags to 200kg a day: Karnataka farmer turns mushroom venture into thriving business

BAGALKOT: What began as a small experiment with mushroom cultivation in 2021 has now become a flourishing business for Mahesh Kolur from Mudhol taluk.
Mahesh now produces nearly 200kg of mushrooms every day and employs hundreds of people directly and indirectly in Bagalkot district.
From struggling to find buyers in early years to becoming a resource person for agricultural universities and training institutions, Mahesh’s journey is an inspiring example of how determination can turn challenges into opportunities.
After completing his diploma in agriculture, Mahesh started cultivating mushrooms. “I started mushroom cultivation in 2021 on a trial basis with just 30 bags. At that time, I harvested hardly 3kg of mushrooms a day. Today, I produce nearly 200 kg daily,” he told TNSE.
For him, inspiration came from one of his relatives who attempted mushroom cultivation earlier and discontinued it after failing to find buyers. “My relative suffered losses as he could not market his produce. I took it as a challenge and created my own network to sell mushrooms,” he said.
Before venturing into mushroom farming, Mahesh visited farms across Karnataka to gain practical knowledge. Initially, Mahesh carried fresh mushrooms on his motorcycle and rode almost 80km daily to sell them.
“There were days when I spent long hours riding my bike carrying mushrooms looking for buyers. People were not familiar with mushrooms and were reluctant to buy them. I had to educate them about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms,” he said.
Later, he set up stalls and approached various government departments, requesting permission to sell mushrooms during their exhibitions and other events. Eventually, Mahesh succeeded and people slowly began buying mushrooms.
Realising that value-addition could significantly increase income and reduce post-harvest losses, Mahesh diversified into processing of mushrooms in 2024.
He now produces nearly 20 mushroom-based products, including its powder, cookies, papads, chips, and pickles. His experience as a bakery employee in Dharwad during his student days also helped him. Mahesh’s first processed product was mushroom powder. His mother’s health condition inspired him to come up with the product.
“My mother is diabetic. During my college days, I learnt mushrooms have several medicinal properties. I prepared mushroom powder and started giving it to her regularly. As days passed, her blood sugar level stabilised and health improved. This encouraged me to explore more mushroom-based products,” he said.
Throughout his entrepreneurial journey, Mahesh received unwavering support from his family members, especially his mother. “She stood by me at every stage. Without her support, this business would not have succeeded,” he said.
Recognising the importance of technical knowledge, Mahesh started organising training programmes for aspiring mushroom growers in 2023. Nearly 3,000 people have undergone training at his centre and around 30% of them have established their own mushroom cultivation units.
“Many of those trained by me now supply mushrooms to my processing unit, while others sell in local markets. My training programmes have helped in providing jobs to hundreds of people,” Mahesh said.
“Social media platforms helped me reach consumers across Karnataka. They increased our visibility and helped in attracting new buyers,” he said.
His innovative work also helped him get government recognition. Mahesh became the first entrepreneur in Karnataka to receive financial assistance from the Agriculture Department under the Nava Udyama Scheme for manufacturing mushroom-based products. He believes that mushroom cultivation can be started with a modest investment. “If you have a shed, around Rs 30,000 is sufficient to begin. Oyster mushrooms, milky mushrooms and button mushrooms are among the most suitable varieties for commercial cultivation,” he said, cautioning that market assessment should always precede production.
“Many still believe mushrooms are expensive and meant only for the rich. Some even think mushrooms are non-vegetarian. Both perceptions are wrong. Mushrooms are vegetarian and can be consumed by everyone,” Mahesh said.
Inspired by Mahesh’s venture, Sagar Salunke, an engineering graduate from Mudhol, has set up his own unit after receiving training. Though preparing for competitive examinations, Sagar continues mushroom cultivation as an additional source of income.
“I started mushroom cultivation a year ago and have plans to expand it. With just one or two family members, my unit can be managed. Spending two to three hours daily at the unit will help generate around Rs 30,000 a month,” he said.
Dr Rudresh DL, Head, Extension Department, University of Horticultural Sciences, Bagalkot, described mushroom cultivation as a low-cost, high-return agribusiness capable of generating sustainable rural employment. He said Karnataka contributes less than 4% of India’s mushroom production despite having favourable climatic conditions.