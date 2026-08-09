From 30 bags to 200kg a day: Karnataka farmer turns mushroom venture into thriving business

BAGALKOT: What began as a small experiment with mushroom cultivation in 2021 has now become a flourishing business for Mahesh Kolur from Mudhol taluk.

Mahesh now produces nearly 200kg of mushrooms every day and employs hundreds of people directly and indirectly in Bagalkot district.

From struggling to find buyers in early years to becoming a resource person for agricultural universities and training institutions, Mahesh’s journey is an inspiring example of how determination can turn challenges into opportunities.

After completing his diploma in agriculture, Mahesh started cultivating mushrooms. “I started mushroom cultivation in 2021 on a trial basis with just 30 bags. At that time, I harvested hardly 3kg of mushrooms a day. Today, I produce nearly 200 kg daily,” he told TNSE.

For him, inspiration came from one of his relatives who attempted mushroom cultivation earlier and discontinued it after failing to find buyers. “My relative suffered losses as he could not market his produce. I took it as a challenge and created my own network to sell mushrooms,” he said.

Before venturing into mushroom farming, Mahesh visited farms across Karnataka to gain practical knowledge. Initially, Mahesh carried fresh mushrooms on his motorcycle and rode almost 80km daily to sell them.

“There were days when I spent long hours riding my bike carrying mushrooms looking for buyers. People were not familiar with mushrooms and were reluctant to buy them. I had to educate them about the nutritional benefits of mushrooms,” he said.

Later, he set up stalls and approached various government departments, requesting permission to sell mushrooms during their exhibitions and other events. Eventually, Mahesh succeeded and people slowly began buying mushrooms.

Realising that value-addition could significantly increase income and reduce post-harvest losses, Mahesh diversified into processing of mushrooms in 2024.