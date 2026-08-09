Bengaluru

Lalbagh flower show returns with floral tribute to Ganga dynasty

Statues of Ganga rulers and exhibits showcasing their contributions to Kannada literature, education, irrigation and sculpture add to the heritage-themed showcase.
A family poses for a selfie on the inaugural day of the 220th Flower Show held at Lalbagh's Glass House on Thursday.
A family poses for a selfie on the inaugural day of the 220th Flower Show held at Lalbagh's Glass House on Thursday.Photo | Kevin Nashon
Express News Service
Updated on
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Bengaluru’s most-awaited flower show is back, with Lalbagh’s 220th edition celebrating the glory of the Ganga Empire through vibrant floral displays. The 12-day show features a 50-foot-high replica of the 1,200-year-old Panchalingeshwara Temple Complex at Begur, created using six lakh flowers.

Other attractions include floral depictions of the Ganga kings’ Gajasena, battle scenes, the Bahubali statue of Shravanabelagola and temples of Talakad. Replicas of the Bengaluru inscription, Elephant Battle and Brahma Sthamba are also on display.

Statues of Ganga rulers and exhibits showcasing their contributions to Kannada literature, education, irrigation and sculpture add to the heritage-themed showcase.

Lalbagh flower show

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