Metal sheet from Metro construction falls onto road near Kadubeesanahalli station

BENGALURU: A metal sheet from ongoing Metro construction work fell onto a moving bus and eventually onto the road near the under-construction Kadubeesanahalli Metro station on the Marathahalli-Sarjapur stretch, narrowly missing a moving car.

The incident occurred on the Marathahalli side of the station towards Sarjapur. A BMTC bus was passing through the stretch, followed by a car, when the sheet fell onto the road.

The incident was captured on the car’s dashboard camera. The video, showing the sheet falling onto the carriageway, has since circulated online, prompting concerns over the safety of motorists and two-wheeler riders travelling through Metro construction zones. BMRCL was unavailable for comment.