Railway Board clears CBTC signalling for Namma Metro’s Pink, Blue lines

BENGALURU: The Railway Board has accorded In-Principle Approval for the CBTC (Communications Based Train Control) signalling and train control system for Namma Metro’s Pink Line (Reach-6) as well as the entire Blue Line – Phase 2A and 2B extending up to Kempegowda International Airport (KIA).

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Saturday that the approval is a step towards commissioning the Pink Line between Kalena Agrahara and Tavarekere. BMRCL is following up with the Railway Board and RDSO in the last one month to facilitate completion of the approval process. The approval also covers the Blue Line (Central Silk Board to KIA), while the signalling clearance was a pending milestone for the Pink Line, for the Blue Line it was secured well in advance of its proposed commissioning, facilitating timely testing and safety certification, BMRCL added.

The corporation said, Pink Line will now proceed with the remaining steps towards commencement of passenger services: interim speed certification from RDSO, statutory inspection of the rolling stock by CCRS, trial runs, and thereafter the final statutory inspection and clearance for opening the line for public use.